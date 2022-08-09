New Chicago police recruits sworn in Tuesday

In Chicago, dozens of police recruits were sworn-in during a graduation ceremony Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department also celebrated several recently promoted field training officers, evidence technicians, detectives, and exempt members.

Superintendent David Brown says it has never been a tougher time to be a police officer.

"We all know there is a lot that comes with being a police officer. But as I've often said, it takes a certain type of person — one with courage and resolve — to answer the call to serve," Brown said.

With murder rates up in Chicago, and across the nation, paired with officer burnout and growing distrust of police, many departments are working overtime to find new recruits.