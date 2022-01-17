New Chicago restaurant has robot waiters, 5D room

A new Chicago restaurant is promising customers a dining experience they will never forget.

The X Pot is the newest trendy hot pot restaurant in the South Loop. It is located in the Roosevelt Collection Shops at 1147 S Delano Court East.

The X Pot just opened last month, complete with robot waiters and what they call a "5D" experience room. The room can be transformed to make it look like you are dining underwater.

One video on social media shows a whale swimming by.

