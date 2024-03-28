New city ordinance would provide transparency on migrant shelter evictions

The Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee passed an ordinance Thursday to make migrant shelter eviction data more accessible.

If the full council passes the measure next month, DCFS would provide a daily report on the number of new arrivals and asylum seekers evicted or removed from city shelters.

The information would be shared online with the public.

The committee also wants to make sure the 60-day shelter limit policy is followed.

Some migrants are being allowed to stay longer for different reasons.

Alderman Andre Vasquez thinks the new rule will give a better picture of the situation.

Right now, there are more than 10,300 migrants in 23 shelters across the City of Chicago.

Since 2022, Chicago has received more than 37,900 new arrivals.