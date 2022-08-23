New 'Cloud' data center to bring hundreds of jobs to northwest suburbs

A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction on a new data center in Mount Prospect.

The $2.5 billion "Cloud HQ Data Center" campus is set to re-purpose the former United Airlines Headquarters property.

The new headquarters is expected to be one of the largest data centers in Illinois.

On Tuesday, Mount Prospect's mayor spoke about partnering with Cloud HQ on community projects as well.

"We most definitely look forward to working with Cloud HQ and their clients to develop new, advanced technology pathways for Mount Prospect schools, teachers and students. The partnership pipeline is rich, and it is endless," Mayor Paul Hoefert.

The first phase of the data center campus is expected to be completed in 2024. It will bring hundreds of new jobs to the northwest suburbs.