New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14.

Meanwhile, 580,000 doses of the updated Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be distributed in the next week across Illinois.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging everyone who is eligible to get the updated Covid-19 booster shot to do so.

Pfizer's shot is for people who are 12 and older, and Moderna’s shot is for those 18 and older.

For those who are up-to-date on their Covid vaccinations, the updated booster should be the fourth, fifth, or sixth shot depending on your age and health status.

For more information, visit the state health department’s website.