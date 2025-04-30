New details emerge as suburban police dig in backyard of home

The Brief Investigators spent three days digging in the backyard of a Des Plaines home as part of a follow-up to an "old case," though police haven’t shared specific details. Authorities said they were not searching for a body and emphasize there is no threat to the public. The property was taped off and heavily searched with help from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT).



As questions continue to swirl over a puzzling investigation in the northwestern suburb of Des Plaines, new details are emerging about the criminal past of a man who recently lived in the home.

This week, investigators spent several days digging in the backyard and collecting potential evidence, but they remained tight-lipped — leaving neighbors perplexed.

Now, the mystery has become the talk of town.

What we know:

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, investigators responded to the home in the 100 block of N. Warrington Road, which is located near Northwest Highway and Mount Prospect Road.

Officials taped off the property and positioned a crime scene command unit in front of the home. Their search lasted three days — continuing through Wednesday afternoon.

In the backyard, a tent, tarps, dirt sifters, and buckets were captured by SkyFOX cameras. There, evidence technicians were seen digging and sifting through soil.

Police digging at Des Plaines home tied to 'old case' — but won’t say why (FOX 32 )

The Des Plaines Police Department is calling this a "follow-up investigation" that stems from an "old case," and is receiving assistance from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team; however, authorities have yet to reveal why they were there, what they were looking for, or if they found what they came to get.

"No news on what’s going on and what they’re looking for, but we’re still in shock," said Rose, who lives nearby. "Very [curious] because I have a young kid who comes on the bike, and I don’t know if he’s going to be safe."

As the search progressed, authorities clarified that they were not searching for a body.

By Wednesday afternoon, police wrapped up at the scene, but the front door of the home remained sealed with evidence tape.

Still, questions remain about why investigators were seen digging and what they were hoping to find.

Now, FOX 32 is learning more about the person listed as the last known resident, according to online records. Raymond Marshall, 36, who is currently in the Cook County Jail, once lived at the home and uses the address on court documents.

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office inmate search shows that he is currently being held without bond for his alleged involvement in an attack in Bridgeport on October 30, 2023.

At the time, Chicago police said Marshall beat and restrained a 35-year-old man before stealing his belongings in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street. He was arrested minutes later in the 700 block of West 35th Street, police said.

Marshall was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful restraint — among other felonies — in connection to the incident. The case is still active.

Des Plaines police have not disclosed whether the 2023 case is what brought them to the Warrington Road home earlier this week, only sharing that there is no threat to the public.

What's next:

Marshall is due in court for a status hearing next Thursday, May 8, according to court documents.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Marshall’s attorney for comment on both his pending case and the Des Plaines home investigation but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.