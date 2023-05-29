New details released after 35-year-old man was fatally shot in Lake View

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his friend early Saturday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

William Hair, and his friend Alexander Mulford were walking to visit friends about 2 a.m. near the 500 block of West Surf Street when a red Kia Soul approached the pair and a man jumped out and pointed at handgun at them, according to a police report.

Mulford told police that he immediately raised his hands and turned to run from the attacker when he heard gunshots and saw that Hair had been shot in the chest, the report said.

After the shooter fled, paramedics arrived at the scene and found Hair lying on the sidewalk and Mulford performing chest compressions on him, the report said.

Hair was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, no items were stolen from the men. No one was in custody.

Just two hours earlier, three men were hurt in a separate shooting incident in the same neighborhood.

Three men were walking on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue when someone fired shots, striking all three of them, police said.

One of the men, whose age is unknown, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and chest and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other men, 22 and 32, were taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds and were listed in good condition.