New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him

A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him.

Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy arranged to purchase designer athletic shoes from Mason on the ‘Offer-Up’ platform.

On Jan. 22, Mason asked the 17-year-old to meet him in the 11900 block of South State Street for the sale, which was about a half block away from Mason's residence, prosecutors said.

The 17-year-old drove his mother's Jeep to the location and brought four of his friends with him. The four friends were all males between the ages of 17 and 19 years old.

Prosecutors said none of the occupants in the Jeep were armed with any weapons.

The 17-year-old boy told Mason that he had arrived, and Mason approached the passenger side of the Jeep.

Mason was allegedly captured on surveillance camera walking from the direction of his residence, holding a bag and approaching the area where the Jeep was parked off camera.

Mason flashed the designer athletic shoes from the bag and reached into the vehicle and took the cash from the 17-year-old boy's hand and counted it, prosecutors said.

Mason then allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the car and opened fire into the victim's vehicle.

Mason then fled the scene and was captured on surveillance video running from the area of the shooting toward his residence still in possession of the shoes.

The front seat passenger, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the right arm.

A 17-year-old boy who was in the rear passenger seat was shot once in the right torso. The 17-year-old driver drove the victims to the hospital, where the rear passenger died of his injuries. He was identified as Jordan Nixon, of University Park.

The 19-year-old front passenger underwent surgery for the gunshot wound in his arm.

The surviving passengers were able to identify the offender, prosecutors said.

Four 9mm shell casings were recovered from the area, where the Jeep was parked.

Ballistics revealed that all four casings were fired from the same gun, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Mason was observed entering the front seat of his aunt's vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and recovered a 9mm firearm from his pocket that was loaded with one round in the chamber. Ballistics testing revealed that the firearm was not the same one used in the murder.

Mason does not have a FOID or CCL, prosecutors said.

The same designer athletic shoes Mason allegedly advertised on ‘Offer-Up’ as well as Mason's ID card were recovered from a duffel bag in the back seat of the vehicle.

Mason appeared in bond court Thursday, where he was denied bail.