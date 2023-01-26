Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media

article

A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week.

Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.

Mason robbed a 17-year-old in the 11900 block of South State Street and then opened fire at the victim's car fatally striking another 17-year-old boy and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man.

The teen who was killed was identified as Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park. An earlier report from Chicago police said the victims were meeting with someone they met through social media to buy shoes.

Three others in the vehicle were not injured.

No additional information is available at this time.