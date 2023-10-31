New details released after convicted felon charged with shooting 15 people at Chicago Halloween party

New details were released about a mass shooting that happened over the weekend at a Halloween comedy party in North Lawndale.

William Groves, 48, was charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 15 counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

According to prosecutors, two comedians rented out a venue in the 1200 block of South Pulaski for a Halloween comedy party over the weekend.

The event was advertised on social media and Groves had purchased tickets and attended the event.

The manager of the venue later informed one of the comedians who was hosting the event that Groves should be removed from the venue.

The manager said he was involved in several incidents, where he was intoxicated and bumping into several people which caused them to spill their drinks.

The host then alerted one of the independent security guards who was working the event, and the guard escorted Groves out of the party.

A few minutes later, Groves allegedly tried to return to the party, however, another independent security guard working at the party did not allow him back inside.

William Groves | Chicago police

After being denied entry, Groves allegedly got into a physical altercation outside the venue with an unknown person.

One of the guards intervened and broke up the fight, prosecutors said. At that time, Groves walked away.

The lights were then turned on inside the venue and the manager informed all guests that the party was over.

As people began to leave, Groves allegedly returned again and one of the security guards observed him with a firearm in his hand.

He then began to enter the front door of the venue. The guard, who feared for her safety, then entered the venue and turned her back to Groves.

At that time, the manager was standing at the DJ booth when he heard shots and allegedly saw Groves in the venue, raising the gun and firing into the crowded venue.

Everyone inside the venue then got down or ducked behind objects until the shooting stopped, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Groves ran outside and froze.

One of the security guards chased after Groves as he left and saw him across the street with a gun in his hand.

The manager ran from the venue and saw Chicago police officers as they approached and flagged them down.

The manager and a security guard directed the officers in the direction of which Groves fled.

Within minutes, he was apprehended and police allegedly found a 357 Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

A total of 17 fired cartridge cases were recovered. Preliminary ballistics testing determined that 10 cases were fired from the 357 Sig Sauer handgun that Groves allegedly had in his possession.

At least five victims and witnesses identified Groves as the shooter.

The following injuries were reported from the shooting:

Victim one was shot in the elbow.

Victim two was shot in the back. The bullet traveled into his shoulder and into his skull, where it is lodged. He may need surgery, prosecutors said.

Victim three was shot in both arms. She currently has a bullet lodged in her right forearm and may need further surgery.

Victim four was shot multiple times.

Victim five was shot in the buttocks.

Victim six was shot in the ankle and had to have surgery.

Victim seven was shot five times in the hip, buttocks, elbow and leg and is currently waiting for further information about surgery on her shattered hip bone.

Victim eight was shot in the right leg.

Victim nine was shot in the right forearm.

Victim 10 was shot in the left foot.

Victim 11 was shot multiple times in the right ankle, groin and right thigh.

Victim 12 was shot in the ankle.

Victim 13 was shot multiple times in the hip, right leg, buttocks and left thigh.

Victim 15 was shot in the leg and has a bullet lodged in her leg.

Victim 15 was shot in the right thigh.

All victims are listed in stable condition or have been released from the hospital.

Groves has six previous felony convictions, including aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery in a public place and theft of a person, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and three convictions for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Groves is being detained, and his next court date is scheduled for Nov. 13.