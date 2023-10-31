Chicago police to provide update on Halloween party mass shooting

Chicago police will deliver an update Tuesday morning on the mass shooting during a Halloween party that left 15 people wounded over the weekend in Lawndale.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will speak at a 9 a.m. press conference from police headquarters.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting which took place just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road - outside Studio 1258.

The victims – six women and nine men – range in age from 26 to 53, according to police. About 100 people were attending the Halloween party when gunfire rang out.

A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks, and a 48-year-old man is in critical condition with several gunshot wounds. Thirteen others were wounded by gunfire, but are listed in good to fair condition.

Police said witnesses told responding officers that the suspect was kicked out of the party and came back minutes later with a gun and started shooting.

Police arrested the suspect in the 400 block of 14th Street. A handgun was also recovered.

"I don't know whether to scream or to cry. We shouldn't be out here on a Sunday because 15 victims lay in a hospital because they were shot, because someone couldn't get back into a party. When does this end community? When does the fight stop fighting one another?" said Ald. Monique Scott, (24th).

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Sunday night, saying in part:

"As with all acts of gun violence in our city, my heart is with the victims, families and communities impacted. The Community Safety Coordination Center will ensure that victims and survivors have the resources they need to address trauma, and my office will continue to mobilize the full force of government in working with City agencies, community-based partners, faith leaders and others to reduce the number of guns on Chicago streets and bring safety to our neighborhoods and families."