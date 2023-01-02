New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago.

Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Jarvis Watts was shot multiple times Sunday night inside a Washington Heights home, with other children and adults around at the time.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near 94th and South Wallace. There, officers found the child with several gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police could not say if the shooting was accidental or intentional. However, an autopsy ruled his death a homicide. The cause was multiple gunshot wounds.

Watts was one of seven people killed this weekend in the city – another 21 were wounded in gun violence.

"You're not safe on the streets and not safe in your own home. What does that tell you? There's too many illegal guns out there. Too many guns out there. And I believe in your amendment right to bear arms, but a lot of people, we live in Wisconsin, we've got Indiana, guns are coming in. The flow of guns is an outrage," said activist Raul Montes, Jr.

The child lived about five miles away, so this was not his home where he died but rather a relative’s home.

Chicago police are questioning those who were present at the time and have not found the weapon.