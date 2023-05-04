New details released about victims in deadly I-55 crash caused by dust storm

New details have been released about the victims of a deadly Interstate 55 pile-up near Springfield that occurred earlier this week.

Of the victims were a husband and wife who were headed home after visiting their daughter in Missouri.

Michael and Amy Zinchuk lived in Champaign, Illinois, and according to their obituary, they had been married for 30 years. They leave behind three children.

Amy was well-known in the community as a piano teacher.

The couple will be laid to rest this weekend. Their funeral services will be held at the same church where they exchanged wedding vows in 1992.

The Zinchuk's were among seven people killed in Monday's interstate pile up, caused by a rare dust storm.

At least 40 people were hurt.