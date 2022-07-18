New DuPage County K9 'Jake' named after fallen Officer Jacob Keltner

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office on Monday introduced the newest member of their team — a Bloodhound named Jake.

Jake was named after Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was killed in the line of duty on March 7, 2019, when executing an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel.

The 9-week-old Jake will begin his year-long training on Wednesday. When ready, the K9 will work with trailing scent-specific human subjects.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office says Jake is special.

"Traditionally, the Office would have posted a picture on social media and solicited the public’s help in naming the new K9 but we’ve already seen this dog in action and know he is going to be something special," the sheriff's office said in a press release.