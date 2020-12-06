New effort to commemorate victims of 1919 Chicago race riot with markers where people were killed

article

Efforts to create a public art project honoring those killed during 1919 race riots in Chicago are gaining traction.

The Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project is working to create and install markers at 38 locations where people were killed.

The riots remain among the deadliest incidents of racial violence in Chicago history.

The effort is being led by Peter Cole, a Western Illinois University professor, and Franklin Cosey-Gay, who leads the Chicago Center for Youth Violence Protection.

Organizers are working toward approval from city officials and hope to place the first markers next year.



