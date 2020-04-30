New facemask guidelines across Illinois begin today

Some iconic Chicago landmarks are sporting new looks.

On Thursday, the Art Institute’s lions and Daley Plaza's Picasso were given facemasks to wear. The move came just hours before Illinois would be required to wear masks in public where social distancing is not possible.

“Tomorrow will be the first day, where adults and, and any children over the age of two and everyone medically able to tolerate a face covering will be required to wear one in any public place where they can't maintain a six foot, social distance,” Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.

“The key message is we all should wear masks whenever we leave our house. Not just tomorrow, next week. This probably may be the recommended behavior for many more months to come,” said Chicago’s Chief Marketing Officer Michael Fassnacht.

The CDC says masks should fit snugly and securely, include multiple layers of fabric, be breathable, and be able to be washed and machine-dried without losing its shape.

"You don't have to wear it at all times if you're going, running, jogging outside or bicycling. But if you encounter a crowd of public space with a lot of people in it, that's when you will need to are required to put on a face covering,” Pritzker said.

If you still don't have a mask and need one, there are a number of free mask giveaways happening throughout the city of Chicago. A group called "Masks4Chi" -- between now and Sunday -- is aiming to give out 25,000 with hundreds of thousands of more on the way.