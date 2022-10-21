New Field Museum exhibit explores life's greatest mystery — death

Just in time for the Halloween season, a new exhibit at the Field Museum opened Friday called "Death - Life's Greatest Mystery."

It explores how death affects the natural world, and how different human cultures view it.

Among other things on display is a replica of a dead whale providing nutrients for living sea creatures, and a full-scale ofrenda made by a Chicago artist.

A curator from the Field Museum told FOX 32 Chicago that the idea for this exhibition came from the public.

"People just really wanted to learn more about death. And it's something we have a hard time talking about sometimes in our society. And this gives people a way to kind of delve into death and look at it from different perspectives," said Ryan Williams.

Death - Life's Greatest Mystery will be at the Field Museum through August 2023.