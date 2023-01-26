New Gold Coast restaurant, The Bellevue, to replace Tavern on Rush this spring

Diners will have a new destination for food and cocktails this spring following the closure of an iconic Gold Coast restaurant last fall.

The Bellevue, named after the cross street it sits on, will set up shop at 1031 N. Rush St., the former home of Tavern on Rush, according to a statement from Natalie Stanichuk, partner at Page One Public Relations.

Stanichuk released renderings Thursday of The Bellevue's new two floor-space at the corner of Rush Street and Bellevue Place.

The Bellevue, named after the cross street it sits on, will set up shop at 1031 N. Rush St., the former home of Tavern on Rush. (Page One Public Relations)

The restaurant will feature an increased bar area on the first floor with more room for socializing and lounging, while the revamped second floor will include an additional bar, open kitchen and sweeping views of Rush Street and Mariano Park, Stanichuk said.

Patrons will also be able to enjoy outside dining at the restaurants 100-seat sidewalk café, according to the statement.

The revamped second floor will include an additional bar, open kitchen and sweeping views of Rush Street and Mariano Park. (Page One Public Relations)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The owner of Tavern on the Rush, Phil Stefani, announced in August that the restaurant's lease would not be renewed, ending a 25-year run as an anchor of the Viagra Triangle. It was a gathering spot for locals, celebrities and tourists.

The restaurant will feature an increased bar area on the first floor with more room for socializing and lounging. (Page One Public Relations)

Open seven days a week, The Bellevue will serve contemporary American food for lunch and dinner as well as late-night signature craft cocktails and a curated wine list.