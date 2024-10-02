New GPS alerts on Google Maps, Waze aim to protect Illinois state troopers

The Brief The Illinois State Police (ISP) and Google Public Sector have introduced real-time GPS alerts to help drivers identify where state troopers are pulled over. The alerts, integrated into Google Maps and Waze, remind drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles. This effort is part of ISP’s ongoing enforcement of Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to move over for parked emergency vehicles with flashing lights.



The Illinois State Police (ISP) is teaming up with Google to make roads safer by integrating real-time alerts into popular GPS apps like Google Maps and Waze.

This new technology will notify drivers when state troopers are pulled over, allowing them to slow down and change lanes well in advance.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the initiative in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology and Google Public Sector. The alerts are set to launch in the coming weeks, marking Illinois as one of the first states to provide these types of notifications through traffic apps.

"ISP can now generate messages through Waze notifying drivers about an upcoming crash or maintenance issue and reminding them to move over or slow down," said Governor Pritzker. "This technology integrates seamlessly with apps that drivers are already using, giving straightforward alerts to adjust motorist behavior."

The alert system is a major step in enforcing Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching parked emergency vehicles or any vehicle with flashing lights. The goal is to protect emergency responders who are often at risk when pulled over on busy highways.