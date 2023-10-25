New Illinois bill could put workers with disabilities out of a job

Lawmakers spoke out Wednesday about legislation that is pending in the Illinois House of Representatives.

The legislation would put workers with disabilities out of work throughout the state.

Republican state representative Charlie Meier and Democrat Katie Stuart say House Bill 793 would put at least 50 percent of workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities and service providers out of work.

The bill would raise the minimum wage and require businesses to continue to provide compliant bathrooms and other facilities.

The bi-partisan group says businesses won't be able to afford that.

If the legislation is passed, critics say the bill will not help providers cover the extra costs.