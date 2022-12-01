New Illinois bill would outlaw sale of assault style weapons, prevent most people under 21 from buying guns

Illinois Democrats are targeting assault weapons during the last day of the fall veto session.

A bill was introduced Thursday that would outlaw the sale of assault style weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun.

State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says the hope is to pass the bill in the lame duck session early next month.

Morgan has intensified his efforts to ban military grade weapons since the July 4th shooting in Highland Park.

He was at the parade with his family.