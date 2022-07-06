Accused Highland Park gunman expected in bond court Wednesday

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more during a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade is due in bond court Wednesday morning.

Robert Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. The Highland Park Police Department released Crimo's mugshot Wednesday morning

He is expected to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. during the 19th Circuit Bond Call in Lake County.

Robert Crimo III | Highland Park Police Department

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said he expects to announce dozens of more charges against Crimo in the coming days, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge in an attack he described as "well-orchestrated and carefully planned."

"These are just the first of many charges being filed against Mr. Crimo," Rinehart said. "I want to emphasize that: there will be more charges. We anticipate dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims."

If convicted, Crimo will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Crimo, who was arrested late Monday, used a rifle "similar to an AR-15" to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

A police officer pulled over Crimo about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man's photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, officials said.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified six of the seven victims who died in the attack as:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

The seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County.

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report