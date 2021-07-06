New Illinois law expands healthcare for residents

Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill into law that expands healthcare for Illinois residents.

The new law expands Medicaid, offers more support services for veterans, and provides new coverage of kidney transplants.

The law also expands help for people addicted to tobacco and opioids.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Governor Pritzker signed the new law during a blood donation drive in suburban Downers Grove. He used it as an opportunity to encourage people to donate blood to help with the shortage of blood donations across the US right now.

"The holiday weekend may be over but one of the most patriotic things you can do year-round is to donate blood to those who are in critical need," Pritzker said.

Advertisement

The new law is effective immediately.