New Illinois law helps pay funeral costs of children killed by gun violence

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A new Illinois law will help pay funeral costs for children killed by gun violence.

The Funeral and Burial Assistance Act was inspired by 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. He was shot and killed last year in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Mychal’s family could not afford a burial.

A bill signed into law this week by Governor JB Pritzker creates a grant program through the Office of Violence Prevention, offering up to $10,000 for families who lose a child under 17 to gun violence.

Aid will be disbursed beginning July 1, 2023.