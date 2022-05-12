New Illinois law helps pay funeral costs of children killed by gun violence
CHICAGO - A new Illinois law will help pay funeral costs for children killed by gun violence.
The Funeral and Burial Assistance Act was inspired by 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. He was shot and killed last year in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Mychal’s family could not afford a burial.
A bill signed into law this week by Governor JB Pritzker creates a grant program through the Office of Violence Prevention, offering up to $10,000 for families who lose a child under 17 to gun violence.
Aid will be disbursed beginning July 1, 2023.