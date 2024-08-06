New Illinois law eases ID process for formerly incarcerated individuals

A new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker aims to ease the transition for individuals re-entering society after incarceration by simplifying the process of obtaining a state ID card.

This legislation removes a significant barrier for people released from prisons and jails, helping them access employment, housing, social services, health care, and financial institutions.

Lack of identification has been a longstanding issue that hinders former inmates from successfully reintegrating into society. Without an ID, many are unable to secure jobs, housing, or even open a bank account, exacerbating cycles of economic hardship and increasing the likelihood of recidivism.

"I strongly encourage each and every county to participate because fulfilling this small but basic need reduces recidivism, saves taxpayer money, and makes our communities stronger by disrupting cycles of economic hardship and showing that we care," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

This legislation is part of a broader series of criminal justice reforms under Governor Pritzker's administration, which also includes the elimination of cash bail and the streamlining of criminal record expungement.