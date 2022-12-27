New Illinois laws that will take effect in 2023

There are over 180 new laws passed by the Illinois General Assembly that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Below is a list of some of the new laws:

The SAFE-T Act

The Safe-T Act will make Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail, allowing some alleged criminals to be released on a promise to appear in court.

The new law says when a suspect is accused, the court will hold a hearing and may keep them behind bars if they are charged with a forcible felony.

Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a series of amendments and clarifications to the SAFE-T Act. According to state officials, the bill now clarifies multiple aspects of the SAFE-T Act.

Changes to the SAFE-T Act now clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads. The amendments were created to ensure that individuals who pose a risk to the community aren’t released from jail just because they are able to pay bail while people without financial means sit in jail regardless of whether they pose a risk at all, officials said.

HB 00209

This law will now ban latex gloves for the use of handling and preparing food.

HB 03205

A third-party delivery service is prohibited from posting a restaurant, bar or retail establishment’s menu without the express written consent of that business.

No delivery services can be arranged using the third party's online platform or app without the written consent of the merchant.

HB 03772

If a person's car is stolen, they will not be liable for violations, fees, fines or penalties when caught on red light or speed cameras.

HB 03988

This law creates the Task Force on Missing and Murdered Chicago Women Act. This will examine and report on the systemic causes behind violence that Chicago women and girls experience.

HB 04408

Medicaid and insurers are prohibited from imposing a copayment for naloxone hydrochloride — which is an opioid suppressant.

HB 04766

For all the corn lovers out there — Aug. 1 will not be Sweet Corn Appreciation Day!

HB 05304

Senior citizens will now only need to pay $10 instead of $24 for vehicle registration.

HB 05265

If a student is experiencing homelessness, school districts will be required to waive all of their school fees.

HB 05581

This law will designate part of Milwaukee Avenue in Niles as the Milwaukee Avenue Polish Heritage Corridor.

SB 03120

If a woman has a miscarriage or other diagnosis or event that impacts pregnancy or fertility, or death of a family member, they will be allowed to take 10 days of unpaid leave.

For a list of all the new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, click here.