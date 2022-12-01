Illinois SAFE-T Act: Heated debate ensues as lawmakers seek to tweak controversial law

A heated debate is happening over changes to Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act.

Thursday is the final day of the fall veto session.

State Senate Democrats filed a trailer bill to the law this week, addressing concerns with the Pretrial Fairness Act.

This is the provision that ends cash bail.

State Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat from Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, filed the 308-page amendment.

The changes include the option for defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 to remain under the old bail system.

MORE: Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

The legislation also updates to the so-called detention net: crimes that qualify a suspect for detention.

Senate lawmakers were going back and forth over the amendment for several hours.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Much of the discussion focused on how the SAFE-T Act was passed in the final hours of the last Illinois General Assembly in January 2021.

"I believe this particular motion and movement, right here, will be the catalyst to true change in Illinois until the people finally figure out what's taking place here," said state Sen. Darren Bailey. "

"I'm confused. You didn't like the process then, you don't like the process now, you won't like the process tomorrow. When will you like the process? When will you participate? When will you come to the table and say, ‘We want to be a part of the process of improving our state,’" said Sen. Elgie Sims of the 17th District.

The SAFE-T Act takes effect Jan. 1

MORE: SAFE-T Act will increase Illinois property taxes, House Republicans say

It is important to note that eliminating cash bail doesn’t mean unregulated release.

If the Pretrial Fairness Act remains unchanged, the act would place the burden on prosecutors to show a defendant poses a real and present threat to safety and is a flight risk, if they want to detain them.

The law has been challenged by 62 county prosecutors, and the Illinois supreme court has consolidated the cases.

Arguments are scheduled next month in Kankakee County.