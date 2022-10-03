Illinois Safe-T Act: Suburban city council to vote on resolution this week

Illinois' controversial Safe-T Act is up for a vote in Joliet.

This week, the city council will vote on a resolution encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the law before it takes effect on January 1, 2023.

The Joliet City Council is most particularly concerned with the cash free bail amendment.

Council members say they are in support of the law overall and have already implemented elements, including police body cameras and use-of-force training.

The Joliet City Council will meet Tuesday night.