New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project.

The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community.

The solar farm is being celebrated as part of Illinois’ clean energy future.

"Our state became the first state in the Midwest to commit to 100% clean energy by 2050. And together with our very highly talented workforce in the state of Illinois, we're the best state in the nation for clean energy producers to do business," Pritzker said.

Development of that solar farm first started in 2017. It's now generating enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes.