New LeBron James drama 'Shooting Stars' hits Peacock Friday

It’s the story of LeBron James with a Chicago connection.

"Shooting Stars," streaming this week on Peacock, tells the true story of LeBron James as a young high school player. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Wood Harris ('Remember the Titans’), who was born and raised in Chicago.

Harris spoke with FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about his time growing up in Chicago – and answered the most difficult question a Chicago man starring in a LeBron James movie can answer.

Who’s better: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Michael Jordan for me," Harris said. "But I love LeBron James, he’s awesome. 1 and 1A, you could say."

"How could I say anything but Michael Jordan, you know?"

"Shooting Stars" starts streaming on Peacock June 2nd.