New Lenox man charged with breaking window of southwest suburban home

A New Lenox man has been arrested for allegedly causing property damage to a home in the southwest suburb. He was also caught on Ring video going through the victim's mail and using foul language.

The incident occurred on Dec. 17 around 6:36 a.m.

New Lenox police were called to the 1200 block of Town Crest Drive for a report of criminal damage to property. When an officer arrived at the scene, they learned a window of a residence had been broken.

Police were also made aware of a Ring video in which the suspect – later identified as 39-year-old Robert A. Lichamer — was seen going through the victim's mail and using a slur.

Lichamer has been taken into custody, charged, and released. Police say there is "no evidence that the incident was a hate crime."

His court date was not provided by the police. No further information was available.