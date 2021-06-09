New Lenox pup competing in Westminster Dog Show

A local star from New Lenox is competing this weekend at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

His name is Otis, and he is a three-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler.

He is currently ranked in the top ten of his breed.

Melissa Buehler and her husband selected Otis from a litter of 13 puppies.

"He keeps us safe from squirrels. He's a big, silly, happy goofball," said Buehler.

This weekend, he will travel to New York to compete against the very best canines in the country.

While Buehler says he loves to show, the road to Westminster wasn't easy.

"You show your dog in local shows all over the country, and it's the same process. You have to beat out all the other dogs in your breed, and then you move up to go to group, and then best in show," said Buehler.

He'll need to beat out 24 other Rottweilers this weekend to make the televised "Best in Show" on Sunday.

The local star even has his own cheering section in the suburbs.

"The city of New Lenox and all my neighbors and friends and family have just rallied around and said nothing but nice things, so he's got a whole community behind him," said Buehler.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is at 6 p.m. this Sunday on FOX 32.

When Otis makes the cut, you can see him in the working group.