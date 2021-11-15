New marijuana dispensary opening just 400 feet from Wrigley Field in Chicago

A new marijuana dispensary is opening Monday just a baseball's throw from Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Sunnyside Wrigleyville is located at 3524 N. Clark St. The company that owns the dispensary, Cresco Labs, said that it is the closest dispensary to a national sports stadium in the country.

The marijuana shop will have 21 checkout counters, which Cresco said in a press release will allow employees to check out thousands of customers on "high traffic days when baseball games, concerts and other large-scale city events take place next door."

Longtime Chicagoans will recognize the location as the former home of the John Barleycorn bar.

