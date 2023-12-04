New migrant shelter set to open in Portage Park

New details have emerged regarding a migrant shelter slated to open in Portage Park, according to 30th Ward Alderwoman Ruth Cruz.

The shelter is set to operate in the vacant premises of the former St. Bartholomew Catholic School on West Addison Street.

The school, which closed earlier this year, will now serve as a refuge for migrants, accommodating an estimated 300 to 350 individuals. The establishment will prioritize safety, with 24/7 security measures in place and an enforced 11 p.m. curfew.

While the specifics of the shelter's opening date remain uncertain, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to address the needs of migrants in the area.

Meanwhile, construction was halted at a Southwest Side migrant shelter Monday mere hours after city officials said the site was safe for temporary residential use.

The vacant lot located at 38th Street and California Avenue has been the subject of much debate amid constant protests from residents and the discovery of high levels of mercury and other contaminants at the site.