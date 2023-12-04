Construction paused at Brighton Park migrant shelter pending environmental review

Construction was halted at a Southwest Side migrant shelter Monday mere hours after city officials said the site was safe for temporary residential use.

The vacant lot located at 38th Street and California Avenue has been the subject of much debate amid constant protests from residents and the discovery of high levels of mercury and other contaminants at the site.

A state official confirmed to FOX 32 construction of the migrant camp has been paused until a review by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The city of Chicago contracted Terracon Consultants, Inc. last week to investigate the soil at the site. The consultants' report indicated soil with mercury levels was found at the location. The contaminated soil was removed and properly disposed of, according to city officials, who deemed the site safe.

"According to the report, soil with mercury levels was identified at one location and was removed and properly disposed offsite at a landfill, and with the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use," the statement reads.

Local residents have been protesting the project, saying it doesn’t meet zoning requirements and that the soil at the site, which has a long history of industrial use, is toxic.

While city officials haven’t revealed a move-in date for migrants, they previously stated that once the build starts, the encampment will be finished in a matter of days.

The temperature-controlled structures are being built by the security firm GardaWorld Federal Services, based in Canada, and will include bathrooms, showers and even a mobile kitchen.

The city is paying nearly $92,000 per month to lease the lot. That comes on top of the $29 million contract it signed with GardaWorld in September to build migrant base camps across the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.