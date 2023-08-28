New migrant shelter to open at Lake Shore Hotel as video shows more migrants sleeping in police stations

There are 15 shelters for asylum seekers operating across the city right now, and next month, another shelter is slated to open on the South Side to house more migrants.

FOX 32 Chicago captured new video Monday afternoon at CPD's 12th district. In the video, migrants can be seen overrunning the floor of the police station where they've created beds to sleep.

There is a shelter that will open next Tuesday to start receiving more migrants. Officials say 300 migrants will be housed at East Hyde Park's Lake Shore Hotel.

FOX 32 reached out to the aldermen of the 5th and 38th wards to see if this new shelter would relieve the stress on police stations.

The Lake Shore Hotel shelter is part of a wider city effort to house the more than 13,000 migrants that have arrived in Chicago since last August.