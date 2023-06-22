Exciting new offerings at Midway Airport: Retail and food brands galore

Midway Airport is set to unveil a host of new retail and food options as part of its ongoing modernization efforts.

Travelers passing through the airport can look forward to over a dozen fresh brands arriving soon.

The majority of these new establishments are scheduled to open their doors between summer and fall of this year, with many of them located in the central market area of the airport.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This influx of offerings comes at a time when Midway Airport is experiencing a significant increase in passenger volume, reporting an impressive 103 percent surge compared to the same period in 2019.