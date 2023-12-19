New ordinance allows Tinley Park police to cite bus drivers, impound vehicles amid migrant drop-offs

The Tinley Park Village Board adopted a new ordinance Tuesday night to stop bus drivers from making unscheduled stops to drop off passengers amid the migrant situation in the Chicago area.

"Unscheduled bus stops without a coordinated plan, especially in inclement weather, endangers the safety and welfare of passengers," Mayor Michael Glotz said in a statement. "This ordinance holds noncompliant bus operators accountable and eases the burden on Village resources that results from these kinds of unplanned stops."

The ordinance gives police the ability to cite, impound or take other measures against any bus driver that's caught in violation.

The measure also ratifies two executive orders from Dec. 7 and Dec. 15 that were signed by Mayor Glotz and Village Clerk Nancy O'Connor, according to the village board.

Another ordinance was also passed Tuesday that clarifies penalties for any person, firm or corporation that exceeds the maximum stay length at hotels and motels in the area.

You can watch a recap of the meeting below: