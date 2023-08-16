New photo book shows off Chicago's skyscrapers

Perhaps the only problem with Chicago having arguably the country's finest collection of Art Deco highrises: They're so tall, you can't appreciate their full beauty from the sidewalk.

Philly-based photographer Chris Hytha aims to change that through a stunning new photo book, and the cover star is Chicago's very own Carbide & Carbon Building.

"That's one of the things that makes these images unique. They're not just one image from one perspective," said Hytha. "It's a view that you don't get with your own eyes, but a view we use as architects to convey the reality of the building.

His upcoming book, Highrises: Art Deco, features images that seem to pop off the page, showing the building tops' ornate details like you've never seen them.

The images "aren't photojournalism," according to Hytha because they're actually composites.

At sunrise or sunset, when the light was perfect, Hytha sent a drone right up the center of each facade, snapping an image at each floor, then stitching them together.

"It feels like a real-world video game," he said. "I have my iPad mounted to a controller and I get a live feed of what the drone sees."

The stitched-together composites create a flat effect he compares to an "orthographic architectural elevation."

"As far as the height of these buildings, the quality, the grandeur, I think Chicago is second to none," said Hytha.

Highrises: Art Deco features 100 Art Deco skyscrapers from 49 American cities, including more than a dozen from Chicago.

It is available for pre-order at highrisescollection.com.