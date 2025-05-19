New police district proposed for Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief City leaders want to convert a vacant building near Midway Airport into a second police station for the 8th District. Residents and alderpeople cite high 911 call volume and understaffing as reasons for the push. The proposal faces uncertainty amid an apparent lack of support from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration.



A vacant armory near Midway Airport could soon become a new police district facility on Chicago’s Southwest Side—if city leaders can rally enough support to make it happen.

What we know:

On Monday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart toured the Midway Flight Facility, located at 63rd Street and Linder Avenue, which would be renovated to house a second station for Chicago Police Department’s 8th District.

The building, once used by the Illinois National Guard, has been empty since 2017.

The push for the new district gained momentum after state officials secured $3 million in funding for renovations. Eight alderpeople have backed the plan, citing the 8th District’s heavy call volume and lack of manpower. Currently, the district ranks third citywide for 911 calls.

According to elected leaders, 88% of area residents support adding another police station in the district, which serves nearly a dozen neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said the new facility would fill a much-needed gap in police resources for the Southwest Side.

"We don’t want to be underserved, under-policed, under-resourced," Lopez said. "We want what every other neighborhood has… All it takes is the stroke of the pen by the mayor to say thank you."

But so far, that pen hasn’t moved.

"The mayor hasn’t been responsive, but we’re forging ahead," said Ald. Marty Quinn (13th). "Frankly the mayor may or may not be here in two years, so we’re gonna continue to move forward."

Mayor Brandon Johnson had previously supported using the site for police vehicle and aircraft storage. FOX 32 asked for an updated statement from his office but has not received a response.

What's next:

While the $3 million in state funds is in place, the project remains in limbo without formal backing from the mayor’s office.