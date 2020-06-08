New poll finds Lightfoot with 75% approval rating

article

A new poll finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot's approval rating at 75 percent.

The poll was conducted from May 18-22, prior to a rash of looting and violence that gripped Chicago in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The Chicago Sun-Times says it was carried out on behalf of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and it was taken by the pollster for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

But, there is a big caveat to the poll. Only 126 people were surveyed.