Expand / Collapse search

New poll in Chicago mayoral race released with less than 2 days to election

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:26PM
Election
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Election: Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas rush to finish line

Chicago's mayoral runoff election is Tuesday, April 4, and candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were busy on last Sunday of the campaign trying to nail down every last vote. Nate Rodgers reports.

CHICAGO - A new Chicago mayoral poll released Sunday night shows Paul Vallas with a 4 point lead over Brandon Johnson.

Victory Research said their poll conducted March 31 to April 2 shows Vallas widen his lead from two points to four points (49.6%-45.4%) from the previous poll conducted March 20-22. 

Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson race around Chicago on last weekend before Election Day

Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were busy on Saturday, racing around the city as the clock winds down towards Election Day.

The number of "undecided" voters shrank from 9.6% to 5%, Victory Research said.

The group said Vallas holds a lead in people who say they are "moderate" (67.5%-28.4%), while Johnson leads among "progressives" (70.8%-22.5%). 

Women seem to prefer Johnson over Vallas (49.3%-46.8%).

The mayoral runoff election will be held on Tuesday, April 2.

Victory Research, which is based in Chicago, said they have no polling client in this race. The poll was conducted over landlines and cell phones and reached 900 likely Chicago runoff voters with a margin of error of 3.27%.