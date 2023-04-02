New poll in Chicago mayoral race released with less than 2 days to election

A new Chicago mayoral poll released Sunday night shows Paul Vallas with a 4 point lead over Brandon Johnson.

Victory Research said their poll conducted March 31 to April 2 shows Vallas widen his lead from two points to four points (49.6%-45.4%) from the previous poll conducted March 20-22.

The number of "undecided" voters shrank from 9.6% to 5%, Victory Research said.

The group said Vallas holds a lead in people who say they are "moderate" (67.5%-28.4%), while Johnson leads among "progressives" (70.8%-22.5%).

Women seem to prefer Johnson over Vallas (49.3%-46.8%).

The mayoral runoff election will be held on Tuesday, April 2.

Victory Research, which is based in Chicago, said they have no polling client in this race. The poll was conducted over landlines and cell phones and reached 900 likely Chicago runoff voters with a margin of error of 3.27%.