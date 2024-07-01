New Rainbow Cone shop to open in Chicago suburb

Flossmoor is set to welcome a new Rainbow Cone store this week.

The new ice cream shop will open Wednesday at 19805 S. Crawford Ave., near Richton Township High School. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by the store's opening at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free Rainbow Cone.

Rainbow Cone has earned its stripes as a Chicago ice cream institution with its signature flavor comprised of slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet ice cream.

Rainbow Cone has 19 permanent locations in Illinois and beyond, including stores in New Buffalo, Michigan and Bradenton, Florida.

"As our rapid expansion throughout the country continues, we’re certainly not forgetting the growing demand for Rainbow Cone in other communities throughout Chicagoland," said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone.