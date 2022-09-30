New report finds Chicago taxpayers paid out $250M in police-related settlements

A new report is slamming the City of Chicago for the amount of money taxpayers shell out for police-related settlements.

The city's inspector general Deborah Witzburg found $250 million was paid out for claims against the Chicago Police Department and its officers in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The report also found that data collection and case management systems were lacking, making it difficult to analyze trends, improve discipline and training, or change policies to reduce the pay-outs in the future.

It was a promise that Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaigned on to reduce settlements costing Chicago taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The report is in response to the public safety section’s "ordinance mandate in the municipal code" to make recommendations on ways to reduce future payouts.