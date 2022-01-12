New season of 'Cheer' on Netflix will explore Jerry Harris' child pornography investigation

Season two of the docu-series "Cheer" is back on Netflix and it isn't shying away from the criminal case involving Naperville star Jerry Harris.

For the first time, we are hearing from the two teens whose stories lead to his arrest.

The docu-series was released on Wednesday and on Episode 5 is where they uncover the case against Harris. The two teen boys whose stories started the investigation were only 13 when Harris allegedly messaged them for the first time.

Their mother spoke to FOX 32 about when she uncovered the abuse.

It all started with Kristen being vigilant. She was doing a routine check of her twin boys Charlie and Sam's cellphones. That's when she says she uncovered an inappropriate message from Harris.

She turned to US All-Star Federation – Cheer & Dance, and others, but no one listened.

Kristen then made a report to the FBI.

One year later, Harris is in federal custody on child pornography charges.

Episode 5 is when Kristen and her family finally get the chance to tell their side of the story.

Harris admitted to the FBI that he had inappropriate contact with 10 to 15 boys. He was due in court on Wednesday, but his appearance is postponed until February 10th.

He's being housed in Chicago at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.