Burgers in Bloomingdale: New Shake Shack opens with drive-thru

Shake Shack has arrived in Bloomingdale! And, it's the first location in Illinois with a drive-thru.

The fan-favorite burger restaurant, located at 291 Springfield Drive, opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Those who arrived at Shake Shack when they opened at 10:30 a.m. received a custom keychain. And, for every burger ordered, the restaurant donated $1 to the nonprofit, Kids Against Hunger.

Shake Shack is best known for its signature burgers, crinkle fries and handspun milkshakes.

The restaurant currently has a limited-time Korean style menu, serving Korean-style fried chicken sandwiches, a Korean BBQ burger and spicy Korean BBQ fries.

There is parking available at the restaurant and the drive-thru has two lanes.

Shake Shack will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.

To learn more about Shake Shack and its offerings, follow this link.