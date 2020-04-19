New shipment of PPE arriving in Illinois on Monday, as governor cites competition for supplies

The state of Illinois has arranged another shipment of PPE which will arrive on Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Pritzker said that it was unusual that a state was having to push on its own for gowns and masks, but that he had accepted it as reality.

"But that's the landscape that we are operating in, competing with other states, other countries and even our own government for supplies," Pritzker said.

As of Sunday, there are now 30,357 cases and 1,290 deaths in Illinois. The state reported that 33 people died since Saturday's update.

Pritzker said he understands how frustrated people are with being stuck at home, and people who are worried about feeding their families.

"I want people to get back to work. I want us to have a great summer. I am looking for all the best ways to make that happen. But we are in the middle of an emergency -- a pandemic. We are listening to the experts, the scientists," Pritzker said. "We have got to be very careful as we make decisions about change in the stay-at-home order."

Pritzker also talked on Sunday about the key role that Illinois National Guard troops are playing in the fight against coronavirus, including handling Monday's shipment.

"These are remarkable individuals who possess a phenomenal strength," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "I hope you've had a chance to se as I have how amazing the Illinois National Guard is."