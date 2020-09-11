New study from the CDC raises concerns for Illinois restaurants

A new study from the CDC found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have reported dining out in the 14 days before their diagnosis than those who tested negative.

Right now, 30 counties in the state of Illinois are at a warning level for COVID-19. DuPage County was added to the list, while Will county was removed from it.

While the Will County Health Department says things are moving in the right direction, it still says there's a long way to go.

The department says their region needs to have their positivity rate drop to 6.5 percent over three consecutive days, and then restaurants can serve indoors again.

“I’m glad that we’re moving in the right direction, I’m disappointed that we still have the same restrictions in place, It’s really been crippling to so some of the local businesses and restaurants and bars, not just in Joliet, all over Will County,” said Joliet Mayor Bob Dekirk.



Dr. Zich from Northwestern Medicine said it is safer to carry out your meals, but you can use your own judgement.