New study reveals increase in marijuana-related incidents since legalization in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new study is revealing the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in our state.
The study, done by the University of Illinois at Chicago, found an increase in marijuana-related car crashes, pre-term births and accidental ingestion by children.
It also cites a slight increase in cannabis poisoning as a contributing cause of death in the state.
As for the pros, the study indicates a decrease in marijuana-related arrests.