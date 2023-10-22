Expand / Collapse search

New study reveals increase in marijuana-related incidents since legalization in Illinois

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 32 Chicago

A new study reveals pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in the state of Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new study is revealing the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in our state.

The study, done by the University of Illinois at Chicago, found an increase in marijuana-related car crashes, pre-term births and accidental ingestion by children.

It also cites a slight increase in cannabis poisoning as a contributing cause of death in the state.

As for the pros, the study indicates a decrease in marijuana-related arrests.