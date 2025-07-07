New ‘Superman’ cast soars into theaters

The Brief "Superman" returns to theaters this weekend with a fresh take on the iconic hero, starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Directed by James Gunn, the film also features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast shared laughs during their FOX 32 interview, joking about Hoult's shaved head for the role.



It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…FOX 32’s interview with the new stars of "Superman"!

What we know:

More than a decade after the Man of Steel last led a solo movie on the big screen, the son of Krypton is flying back into theaters this weekend in one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters: ‘Superman.’

From director James Gunn (the "Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy), ‘Superman’ introduces audiences to a new Man of Steel – this time played by actor David Corenswet, taking over the role from Henry Cavill.

Superman’s iconic nemesis, Lex Luthor, is played by actor Nicholas Hoult, who joked that his son most seemed to appreciate the bald head he had to sport to pull off the role: "My youngest just slapped my bald head!"

Hoult’s co-stars, including Rachel Brosnahan (who plays Lois Lane in the new film) joked that THEY didn’t get the chance to slap his head when he was bald, with Corenswet telling their team off-camera "Bring in the clippers!"

‘Superman’ opens in theaters on Friday.