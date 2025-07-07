New ‘Superman’ cast soars into theaters
CHICAGO - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…FOX 32’s interview with the new stars of "Superman"!
What we know:
More than a decade after the Man of Steel last led a solo movie on the big screen, the son of Krypton is flying back into theaters this weekend in one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters: ‘Superman.’
From director James Gunn (the "Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy), ‘Superman’ introduces audiences to a new Man of Steel – this time played by actor David Corenswet, taking over the role from Henry Cavill.
Superman’s iconic nemesis, Lex Luthor, is played by actor Nicholas Hoult, who joked that his son most seemed to appreciate the bald head he had to sport to pull off the role: "My youngest just slapped my bald head!"
Hoult’s co-stars, including Rachel Brosnahan (who plays Lois Lane in the new film) joked that THEY didn’t get the chance to slap his head when he was bald, with Corenswet telling their team off-camera "Bring in the clippers!"
‘Superman’ opens in theaters on Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from interviews by FOX 32's Jake Hamilton.